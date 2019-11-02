US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.