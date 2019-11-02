US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Shares Down 0.2%

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000.

