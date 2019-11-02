US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USX opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $250.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Max L. Fuller bought 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $309,234.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Grear bought 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,604.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.