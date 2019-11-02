US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Weak Earnings

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) fell 7.9% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.78, 583,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 298,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $309,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Grear acquired 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $38,604.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

