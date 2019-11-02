USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,362. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

USAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

