Usca Ria LLC Buys 578 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after buying an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nomura increased their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.05. 2,786,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,479. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

