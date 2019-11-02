Usca Ria LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,374. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.