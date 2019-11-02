Usca Ria LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,120,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,837. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

