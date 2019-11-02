Usca Ria LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of CB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. 1,633,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,696. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

