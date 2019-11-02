Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 7,278,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,087. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

