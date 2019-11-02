Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Utrust has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

