Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $67,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $56,153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vail Resorts by 254.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,205,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,606,000 after buying an additional 215,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,917,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.81. The company had a trading volume of 311,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $286.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total value of $211,775.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

