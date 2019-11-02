ValuEngine Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Sell

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athene will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 45.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.