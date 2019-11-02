ValuEngine Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Sell

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

