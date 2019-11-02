ValuEngine Downgrades Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) to Sell

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.61.

RH stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.70. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,790 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,127 over the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

