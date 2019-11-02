ValuEngine Downgrades Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to Sell

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $110,122 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,366,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 503,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

