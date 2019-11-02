ValuEngine Lowers Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

