ValuEngine Lowers Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) to Hold

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIRK. Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

