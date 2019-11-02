ValuEngine Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to “Buy”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.