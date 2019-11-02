ValuEngine Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) to “Sell”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN.A opened at $16.10 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.