ValuEngine Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Buy

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $98.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

