Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.