Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,983 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.