Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 8,396,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,981. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

