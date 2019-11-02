Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,826 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 56,337 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 161,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

