Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

