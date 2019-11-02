Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 15,336 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.28.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.