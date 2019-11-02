Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,741 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

