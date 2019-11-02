Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 155,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Second Sight Medical Products were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:EYES opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Second Sight Medical Products Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES).

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.