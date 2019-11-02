Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 62,753 Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Patent Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

MARA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Marathon Patent Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 222.88% and a negative net margin of 601.64%.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

