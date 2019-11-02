Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 135,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 189,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

