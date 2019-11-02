Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

