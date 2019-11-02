Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $114.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

