Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 1,293,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,069. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

