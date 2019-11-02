Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Varta stock opened at €105.20 ($122.33) on Tuesday. Varta has a 52 week low of €24.30 ($28.26) and a 52 week high of €103.00 ($119.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.63.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

