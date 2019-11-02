Verge One Day Volume Hits $1.41 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Verge has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Bitfinex. Verge has a total market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00626855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,028,374,859 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Graviex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Huobi, Binance and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

