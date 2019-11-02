Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Vericel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 384,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Vericel has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,775,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

