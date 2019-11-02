VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0353

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $8,224.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036741 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00066842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00087641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.59 or 0.99902271 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,218,609 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

