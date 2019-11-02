Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $251.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.