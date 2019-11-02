Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.94. 3,010,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $202.94.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,618 shares of company stock worth $34,138,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

