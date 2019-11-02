VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. VF makes up about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

