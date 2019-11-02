Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $292 million to $312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.77 million.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 2,838,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,122. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

