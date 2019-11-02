VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. VICI Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other VICI Properties news, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 142.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,428. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

