Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $476.21

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.21 and traded as low as $450.00. Victoria shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 15,671 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 488.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.88. The firm has a market cap of $599.53 million and a P/E ratio of -71.09.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

