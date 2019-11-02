Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.