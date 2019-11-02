Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

