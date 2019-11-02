Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,235,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.93. 6,502,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,418. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

