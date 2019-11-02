Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

