Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives $0.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Viveve Medical news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $444,564.25. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $366.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($21.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by ($3.00). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,976.15% and a negative net margin of 341.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -69 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

