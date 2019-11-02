Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.26 ($214.26).

ETR VOW3 opened at €172.70 ($200.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a twelve month high of €176.30 ($205.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

